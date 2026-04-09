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CDOT repairing, replacing five miles of concrete pavement panels on Highway 115 in Penrose

KRDO
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Published 5:55 AM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Concrete pavement just north of Penrose on Highway 115 looks great and is smooth to drive on.

That is, until you get closer to the US 50 interchange.

Dozens of pavement panels are cracked or broken; some are so bad, that previous crews tried to patch the damage with asphalt.

It has created a rough and bumpy ride for several years.

So, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) started a $3.6 million project on Monday to repair or replace the panels along a five-mile stretch north of the interchange.

CDOT expects to finish the project in September.

Because of the volume of work involved, crews will be on 12-hour weekday shifts, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; drivers should watch for occasional traffic shifts and lane closures.

Damaged concrete panels also are an issue in Colorado Springs, specifically at two locations -- along Interstate 25 and at the new Powers Boulevard/Airport Road interchange.

Replacing those panels is challenging because of either constant heavy traffic (I-25) or being in an active construction zone (Powers/Airport).

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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