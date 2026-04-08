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CDOT starts four-month project to improve traffic safety on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo

KRDO
By
Published 5:58 AM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Overnight Tuesday, The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) began the fist summer road project planned for the Pikes Peak region.

CDOT will make various upgrades to traffic safety along a six-mile stretch of I-25, from Exit 114 just south of the El Paso /Pueblo county line, to Exit 108 (Pueblo West/Pueblo Boulevard interchange).

The major objective of the $3.5 million project is to install cable guardrail along the V-shaped median, which currently has no barriers to prevent vehicles from rollover crashes into it, or from ending up in opposite traffic lanes.

It's a continuation of work CDOT started in 2018 when several fatal rollover crashes in the median led the agency to install guardrail between Fountain and the county line.

Workers also will repair some traditional guardrails along the shoulders of the freeway.

Other goals include improving drainage by cleaning out culverts and inlets, and installing a weed barrier.

Theres even one area where concrete trim on the Pinion Bridge, on southbound I-25, is buckling.

Some drivers would rather see paving in that area -- or at least pothole patching and crack filling -- because the pavement is in rough shape there.

CDOT expects to finish the project in August.

If you happen to drive through that area overnight, from Sundays through Thursdays, be aware of occasional shoulder and lane closures.

Doing the work at night allows crews to avoid much heavier weekend, daytime and summer tourist travel.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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