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EPSO makes arrest in Hanover arson investigation

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
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Published 12:04 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) arrested a 33-year-old male who was allegedly connected to several fires in the Hanover area on April 5.

EPSO says Dana Rempel was seen by neighbors leaving the area of the fires into a nearby field.

According to law enforcement, around 9:07 a.m., they began receiving reports of several fires, and the Hanover Department requested assistance with an active arsonist.

Drones from EPSO and the Fountain Police Department were used on scene and identified seven separate fires along with a vehicle fire within a one-mile area extending southwest along the creek bed near High Stakes View, says EPSO.

Around 11 a.m., deputies say they found an unresponsive adult male matching the suspect description near Indian Village Heights and Boca Raton Heights. EPSO says Narcan was administered, and the male, identified as Dana Rempel, regained consciousness.

Law enforcement says they found evidence during the investigation that linked Rempel to the fires.

Rempel was booked on a $50,000 bond on charges of fourth-degree arson and additional felony charges, according to EPSO.

EPSO says all fires were put out and no structural damage or loss of life was reported.

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Abby Smith

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