Skip to Content
Top Stories

What’s the strategy for pothole-infested intersections in Colorado Springs?

KRDO
By
Published 5:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's one thing to fill a single pothole on a city street, but it's quite another to patch up to a dozen of them, including some that are large and deep, in the same intersection.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior recently responded to viewer complaints about two such intersections: Academy and Dublin Boulevards, and Union Boulevard/Mirage Drive.

It's hard to believe that an intersection can have so many bad potholes.

Richard Mulledy, the city's public works director, said that he understands citizens are frustrated with potholes, but that crews are doing all they can -- given the city's growing size and limited resources.

Mulledy said that as soon as possible, crews prioritize filling the worst potholes, then return later to pave an intersection to stabilize it.

The city used a similar strategy two years ago, in March 2024 -- when a public outcry about potholes led crews to perform such maintenance paving at the south end of Circle Drive, near the recently-completed project to replace four bridges.

To the delight of many drivers, most of Circle will be repaved this year, as part of the city's 2C expanded paving program.

Mulledy explained that the city tries to limit pothole work on the streets scheduled to be repaved soon, to avoid wasting resources.

Meanwhile, the city has filled the three largest potholes at Academy and Dublin.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.