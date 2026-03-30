Water main replacement phase of 8th Street project in Colorado Springs starts today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This busy street on the city's southwest side is about to become even more challenging for drivers to navigate.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, lane closures and turn restrictions will be in place on 8th Street, between Motor City Drive and Abbot Lane, so that crews can replace an underground water main as part of the ongoing improvements project in that area.

Officials said that the changes will last for approximately 12 weeks.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction along that stretch, and left turns won't be allowed.

The center lanes will be closed around the 8th Street/Motor City Drive intersection, with the closures shifting to the east side of 8th Street northbound to the Abbot Lane intersection.

Drivers needing to travel into and out of the Motor City auto dealership area must use Automotive Drive, at the top of the 8th Street Hill, as the detour.

The traffic shifts will affect several businesses -- including at least two auto dealerships, an auto repair shop, and a drive-thru coffee shop -- but those businesses will remain open.

Because of the changes, a city bus stop in front of the Walmart will be relocated slightly north, to in front of the Shell gas station.

Crews will gradually move northbound to contine the water main repacement to the north side of Cimarron Street.

Meanwhile, one northbound traffic lane remains closed across the Fountain Creek bridge as crews continue repairs there.

Officials hope to finish that phase, and return all lanes to normal configuration, before the end of April.