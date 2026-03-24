Colorado State Patrol responds to growing concern about tailgating in I-25 Gap express lanes

EL PASO/DOUGLAS COUNTY LINE, Colo. (KRDO) — When the express lanes opened in the Interstate 25 "Gap" between Monument and Castle Rock in December 2021, the major concern was drivers illegally weaving in and out of the lanes by crossing the double-white-line boundary.

Recently, however, that concern has apparently been replaced by tailgaters — drivers following too closely.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) admits that Gap tailgating is "a problem," but doesn't have statistics to show how often it happens.

Trooper Gabriel Moltrer of the CSP said that most tailgating happens with drivers who are in a hurry, and that when troopers see it happening, they stop offenders, try to educate them, and then cite them.

But what if the driver being tailgated is at fault for driving too slowly?

"If you are behind a vehicle and you believe it is going too slow, you do have to understand what the speed limit is in that area," Moltrer explained. "If it is 75 mph and that vehicle may be going 70 to 75, they're still going a reasonable speed through that area — especially if there is traffic in the normal lanes of travel."

The CSP said that Gap tailgaters can receive tickets for following too closely (with fines starting at $100) or for speeding (with fines of up to $300 and the deduction of points from a driver's license).

Troopers also ask that drivers leave a safe space between them, in case other drivers weave into or out of the express lanes.

Being tailgated can be frustrating and even dangerous on a city street or county road, so imagine it happening on an interstate highway with much faster traffic — particularly in a fairly narrow express lane where you can be cited for leaving before reaching a designated exit point.

Furthermore, tailgating victims face a split-second decision on whether to continue at the same speed and allow tailgating to happen, slow down, or simply leave the express lane at the next exit point.

The CSP explains what you should do if you're the victim of tailgating in the Gap.

"If you have to pull over to the left shoulder for them to pass to ensure your safety, you can do so," Moltrer said. "Or take the exit off the interstate and make sure that you get somewhere safe. But don't do anything that might contribute to a potential road rage situation."

Troopers say that you can report tailgating by calling the CSP at *277; a driver can do so after safely pulling over, or a passenger can do it during a tailgating incident.

"Provide the dispatcher with a vehicle description and direction of travel," Moltrer said. "We can try to get a trooper to that area as soon as possible, to check it out."

Finally, the CSP has plans in the near future to conduct targeted enforcement operations designed to catch violators or discourage tailgating.