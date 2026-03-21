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EPSO responds to airplane crash near Calhan

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
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Published 11:55 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) confirms they are on the scene of an airplane crash near Flying View in the Ellicot and Calhan area.

According to law enforcement, one individual has been transported to the hospital.

EPSO says the Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation.

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