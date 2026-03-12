Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs-area leaders to reveal Transportation Safety Action Plan on Thursday

City of Colorado Springs
By
Published 5:19 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A two-year, $280,000 project to improve safety on streets and roads will be released to the public today.

The Transportation Safety Action Plan is designed to benefit drivers, motorcyclists, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

Local leaders will provide more details in a 10:30 a.m. news conference at the City Administration Building downtown.

To formulate the plan, officials received a grant from the federal Safe Streets for All program, which provides funding to communities to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries.

The plan has four main objectives: Reduce motorcycle crashes; prioritize infrastructure projects to focus more on safety; take advantage of existing community partnerships; and develop a list of safety projects from existing planning efforts.

City officials also want to highlight some of the improvements they're already making.

Among them: Better lighting and visibility at intersections, using a neighborhood traffic calming program with roundabouts and other measures to reduce speeding, and increasing safety in school zones, at trail crossings, and in left-turn lanes.

After this morning's news conference, KRDO 13 will post a link to the plan's website, where you can see it and add your comments to it.

Included on the page is a dashboard with crash statistics used by planners to help formulate the action document.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.