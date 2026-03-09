Skip to Content
Car plunges into Colorado River amid icy road conditions on I-70

Garfield County Sheriff's Office
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Wintry road conditions on Interstate 70 sent a vehicle plunging into the Colorado River on Sunday morning, but, against all odds, deputies say everyone inside managed to escape safely.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 112 near South Canyon. The sheriff’s office reports that the vehicle lost control on black ice and ended up plunging into the icy river below.

May be an image of swimming, arctic and body of water
Courtesy: Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Despite the freezing, dangerous conditions, everyone inside the vehicle escaped safely, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The right lane of eastbound I-70 was closed for hours Sunday afternoon as crews worked to recover the car from the river.

May be an image of mountain and text that says 'DONDIT ICNS HS DONDIL EXIST'
Courtesy: Garfield County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says the incident highlights the risks of driving in winter conditions – especially the hidden threat of black ice on roadways.

"Black ice is often impossible to see, and roads that look dry may actually be slick," the sheriff's office warned in a post to social media.

Officials are now urging drivers to slow down during cold mornings and evenings, leave extra stopping distance, and be cautious on bridges and shaded areas where ice can form quickly.

"Fortunately, this story ended safely. The next one might not," the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said.

