Part of long-closed segment of Galley Road in Colorado Springs reopens. But another project on the road will affect traffic until early April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Many drivers may be pleasantly surprised on Monday to find that a popular route between Academy and Powers boulevards has partially reopened for the first time in nearly two years.

On Friday afternoon, crews reopened the left lanes of Galley Road between Murray Boulevard and Wooten Road after completing a bridge replacement over the West Fork of Sand Creek.

The first cars drove through the construction zone at around 3 a.m., to the cheers of some construction workers.

An on-site supervisor said that the right lanes will remain closed until electrical work is finished.

The $8 million project was delayed at times because of the late arrival of construction materials, challenges in relocating utility lines, and weather.

After wet weather in late spring and early summer, however, dry conditions allowed crews to make significant progress.

City officials said that the entire project will be finished this spring.

Remaining tasks include completing improvements on the Homestead Trail and installing a pedestrian-activated crossing signal.

The new bridge is wider to carry more traffic, and the channel's capacity is increased to convey heavier flows in the creek.

Meanwhile, a few blocks north of the bridge — at the Wooten Road intersection — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will resume upgrades to a water main that started near the bridge project and will gradually move east across Powers.

The work will reduce westbound Galley traffic and close eastbound Galley traffic until the second week of April.

Crews are installing a liner within the existing main to reduce construction time and costs.