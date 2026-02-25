Warm and windy weather prompts fire danger

Skip to Content
Today: More high gusts through the evening today, with the peak gusts around 40-50 mph until 8 pm tonight. Temperatures stay warm and above average in the high 60s for El Paso County and 70s for the rest of the areas. Relative humidity drops to around 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Winds are still continuing with red flag warning conditions for a majority of areas. Temperatures hold strong in the 60s. Relative humidity will be around 10 percent at times.

Extended: Expect fire danger to stick with us for the next several days as warm, windy and mostly dry weather continues. We're well above average in the 60's and 70's through the weekend.

