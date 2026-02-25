New Airport Road overpass at Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs now open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — On Wednesday morning, for the first time, traffic began moving across the new Airport Road bridge over Powers Boulevard.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said on Monday that they weren't sure if they'd open the overpass during the overnight hours or "first thing" Wednesday morning.

However, as of 4:30 a.m., new traffic alignments were in place, and one traffic lane in each direction was open on the bridge.

Work on the structure isn't finished; crews are gradually building up to having two lanes open in each direction, and they're continuing construction of two on/off ramps on the south side of the interchange.

Drivers should also expect to see some temporary traffic signals in operation until all installed signals are working, and the east side of the overpass will be somewhat darker at night until more street lights are on.

The bridge also features sidewalks and bike lanes for pedestrian and cycling safety.

The old Airport segment west of Powers to Troy Hill Road is now permanently closed; the segment north that curves into the east end of the interchange remains open because it provides access to several industrial businesses and a local Department of Motor Vehicles office.

Randy Johnson, a project engineer for CDOT, explains the remaining work that lies ahead.

"There are some water quality ponds," he said. "There's a lot more lighting, a lot of utilities, water lines, and electrical lines. And then, permanent stabilization. We've got final signing, final striping."

The final step, he added, is to repair concrete pavement on Powers that was damaged by construction activity.

CDOT expects to finish the $46 million project by the end of summer.



