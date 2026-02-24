Viewer asks why east end of Space Village Avenue in El Paso County remains closed for extended period

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — A mystery has developed regarding the mile-long east end of Space Village Avenue between Highway 94 and Marksheffel Road.

"It's been closed for several years," said Brenda Perkins, a Yoder resident who contacted KRDO 13's The Road Warrior about the situation.

Perkins said that she and her husband, Jerry, use the segment of the avenue as a shortcut to restaurants and other businesses at the west end of the avenue, along US 24 and near the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base.

"To get to it now, with this road closed, we have to go clear up to Marksheffel, and try to make a left turn," she explained. "But there's too much traffic, and there's too many accidents."

Perkins also said that many people from Yoder, Rush, Ellicott, and other rural communities east of Peterson often make the same trip.

The pavement has also been removed from the avenue, and several piles of small boulders have been placed along the roadside, apparently to control drainage.

Perkins said that she's heard new homes will eventually be built along the avenue.

Some earth-moving equipment is operating south of the avenue, and two signs are posted regarding future homes or property available for sale.

Pikes Peak Regional Building said that platting activity — mapping for future home construction — is happening at the site, but no building plans or permits have been submitted yet.

In housing projects, developers often close an existing road to improve it, but the time limit for the process is unclear.

El Paso County officials are looking into the matter.

Ironically, the west end of the avenue is where two roundabouts will be built, which has led to temporary closures and the permanent closure of the northbound exit road from Peterson to the avenue.