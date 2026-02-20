Highway 24 reopened after multiple crashes near Cascade

CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reports that around 7:30 p.m., at least two separate crashes occurred on eastbound Highway 24 near Cascade.

Colorado Department of Transportation reports that Highway 24 was reopened around 9:30 p.m. between Rampart Terr Road and Hagerman Avenue.

CSP says one crash involved at least four vehicles and that they are investigating "whether a Green Mountain Falls Fire truck was involved in a separate crash or connected to one of the previously reported crashes."

According to CSP, there have been no reported injuries.

Patrol says they also responded to this area for multiple vehicle slide-offs around 4:38 p.m.

Details at this time are limited.

