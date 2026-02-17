Overnight lane closures, shifts mark latest progress on Marksheffel Road widening project in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — While most drivers slept Monday night and early Tuesday morning, significant traffic impacts took place on Marksheffel Road between Barnes Road and Dublin Boulevard.

That stretch is the northern half of the ongoing widening project that started in the summer of 2023 along the city's northeastern border, and covers nearly three miles from Dublin to North Carefree Circle.

In the overnight work zone around the Marksheffel/Stetson Hills/Huber Road intersection, Marksheffel closed for drainage work.

At the Marksheffel/Dublin intersection, crews established a new traffic pattern — leaving open lanes in the middle to create more space on the outside for road construction and installing traffic signals.

The overnight work started at 7 p.m. Monday and was scheduled to end around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, drivers can expect more traffic impacts around the Marksheffel/Stetson Hills/Huber intersection; crews will pave over the drainage pipes installed overnight, and only one lane of Marksheffel will be open during that time.

Flaggers will be on duty to guide drivers through the area.

At the project's expected completion later this year, Marksheffel will expand from two to four lanes, have a center median and new sidewalks, and extensive drainage upgrades to prevent road flooding that had been troublesome in the past.

The estimated construction cost is $55 million and includes widening Dublin approximately a mile west of Marksheffel.

The Marksheffel project coincides with other improvements, such as the recently completed Banning Lewis Parkway through the growing subdivision of the same name.

Eventually, Stetson Hills and Barnes will connect to the Parkway, and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is planning to build an overpass at the Stetson Hills/Powers Boulevard intersection.

Marksheffel now extends north to Vollmer Road, just south of Black Forest.