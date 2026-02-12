Presidents Day and a scheduled furlough day lead to City of Colorado Springs office closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Several City of Colorado Springs administrative offices will be closed Friday, Feb. 13, for a scheduled furlough day and Monday, Feb. 16, in observance of Presidents Day.

Most city administrative departments will not be open for regular business on either day. Emergency services, including police, fire and the 911 call center, will continue to operate and respond as usual.

City enterprises that are self-funded will remain open Friday. Residents and businesses are encouraged to plan ahead for any services that require in-person visits or administrative support.

More information on furlough day closures is available on the City of Colorado Springs website.

Tune into KRDO13 at 4 p.m for more information. This article will be updated with additional closure details.