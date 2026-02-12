A viewer’s complaint about street project in Colorado Springs turns out to be part of normal paving preparations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — There's a recent saying: We don't care how the sausage is made, we just want to enjoy it.

A similar mindset seems true for a KRDO 13 viewer regarding street repaving.

The viewer contacted KRDO 13 on Wednesday to ask about street work closing the intersection of Murray Boulevard and Bermuda Circle.

"I don't know what they're working on over there," she wrote. "It's like an obstacle course every day."

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior has learned that the project is concrete work that is a routine part of preparations for the city's 2C expanded paving program, now in its 11th year.

For those still unfamiliar with the process, crews first repair broken or cracked sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and ramps, to prevent water from undermining the new asphalt layer.

Referencing the aforementioned saying, some people don't care how the street is repaved — they just want to enjoy smooth driving.

The viewer lives on Bermuda Circle, and her boyfriend didn't know initially that she had reached out to KRDO 13.

"She was confined in the house for a couple of days, but it wasn't that bad," said Roland Jaramillo. "The crews notified us about it. They're getting it done. It'll look nice after they're done."

The Road Warrior took the opportunity to ask neighbors if they've noticed a significant improvement in street quality since the 2C program — funded by a voter-approved sales tax increase since 2016 — began.

"I'm noticing a difference where I drive, yeah," said Mark Stevens. "Just not right here, in front of my house."

Tom Duguid said that he's generally pleased with the 2C program.

"It just doesn't seem to be going as fast as we might have hoped it would have gone, for the money that we put into it," he said.

Jaramillo said that he can't remember when Bermuda Circle was last repaved.

"But it was pretty bad," he confessed. "They needed this done in this area really badly."

The city usually releases its finalized paving list in mid- to late-April, but to see the preliminary list, you can visit: https://coloradosprings.gov/document/2026-2c-paving-list.pdf.



