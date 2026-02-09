One dead after truck and motorcycle crash near Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – One person is dead after a crash between a truck and a motorcycle near the Colorado State Fairgrounds on Saturday morning, Pueblo police have confirmed.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 7, officers were dispatched to a report of an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of West Arroyo Avenue and Euclid Avenue, near the State Fairgrounds in southwest Pueblo.

Officers on scene located one injured person who was subsequently taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries. Police did not immediately confirm if the person who died was on the motorcycle or in the truck at the time of the crash.

PPD said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

