Skip to Content
Top Stories

WATCH: Cops in Commerce City confront unicycling, fire-juggling clown in intersection

By
today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:17 AM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Police in Commerce City say drivers at a busy intersection got more than a red light this week – they got a circus act!

The department said earlier this week, it received numerous calls about a man dressed as a clown who was spotted juggling fire while riding a unicycle in the middle of the intersection at U.S. 85 and 60th Avenue.

To verify the unusual reports, the Commerce City Police Department sent out a drone, which, surely enough, captured video of the performer entertaining stopped drivers.

While police acknowledged the act was impressive, they warned it was also illegal.

According to the department, the man was trespassing in the median and impeding traffic by failing to clear the crosswalk in time, creating a safety hazard for both the performer and drivers traveling through the intersection.

"We actually regularly do enforcement efforts at this intersection to ensure that pedestrians selling wares and services aren't interfering with you and the roadway, and it's worked," Commerce City police said in a social media post. "We don't often get reports like this anymore... well, to be fair... we have NEVER gotten a report quite like this one."

While the department says they can appreciate the man’s talents, they’re reminding the public that busy intersections are not the place for performances – especially ones involving fire.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.