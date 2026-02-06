WATCH: Cops in Commerce City confront unicycling, fire-juggling clown in intersection

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Police in Commerce City say drivers at a busy intersection got more than a red light this week – they got a circus act!

The department said earlier this week, it received numerous calls about a man dressed as a clown who was spotted juggling fire while riding a unicycle in the middle of the intersection at U.S. 85 and 60th Avenue.

To verify the unusual reports, the Commerce City Police Department sent out a drone, which, surely enough, captured video of the performer entertaining stopped drivers.

While police acknowledged the act was impressive, they warned it was also illegal.

According to the department, the man was trespassing in the median and impeding traffic by failing to clear the crosswalk in time, creating a safety hazard for both the performer and drivers traveling through the intersection.

"We actually regularly do enforcement efforts at this intersection to ensure that pedestrians selling wares and services aren't interfering with you and the roadway, and it's worked," Commerce City police said in a social media post. "We don't often get reports like this anymore... well, to be fair... we have NEVER gotten a report quite like this one."

While the department says they can appreciate the man’s talents, they’re reminding the public that busy intersections are not the place for performances – especially ones involving fire.

