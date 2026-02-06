Pueblo city officials in talks with a developer regarding improvements to a crumbling northeast side road

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — There's renewed hope that a road considered to be the area's worst may finally be repaired this year after decades of deterioration.

That road is actually part of two roads: the north end of Jerry Murphy Road in the city and the south end of Overton Road in Pueblo County.

The city is responsible for the 3/4-mile stretch where the roads merge.

Drivers said that the road is full of cracks and potholes, and that conditions have worsened since it served as a detour around the collapse of a train bridge on Interstate 25 in the fall of 2023.

Andrew Hayes, the city's public works director, said that the developer of the nearby North Vista Highlands has an agreement with the city to rebuild the crumbling segment — but it won't happen until an unspecified future date.

"We want to see it get done earlier to accommodate some utility projects that are going on in the area," he explained. "I believe the developer also wants to see it get done earlier, as well, if possible, because it technically is kind of the front door of their community."

Hayes said the city and the developer are currently discussing the possibility of fixing the road during this year's paving season.

Both sides would have to determine who would oversee and pay for the project.

The city also wants to acquire private property along the road to build sidewalks and curbs as part of the road improvements.

The road is among the most frequently asked questions expressed to KRDO 13's The Road Warrior as our coverage enters its third year.