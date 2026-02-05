A look back at Brynn Carman’s skating career, and all the Olympians she met along the way

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina start tomorrow. And Colorado has a huge number of Team USA athletes competing. Including three figure skaters who train here in Colorado Springs.

It might be the strongest U.S. Figure Skating team we've ever sent to an Olympic Games. And while KRDO13's Brynn Carman didn't make it quite that far in the sport, she shows us her 13-year career on the ice. And all the Olympians she met along the way.

A little girl with a big dream, Brynn started skating at 5. With her first competition about a year later. Skating before and after school in the early 2000's and competing in singles became the norm.

Skating alone was an important step in her career, but she had dreams of skating with a partner. And once she had more experience and elements, that opportunity presented itself. Brynn started skating pairs at 11, making a national team a few months later. And she reached the novice pairs podium with her skating partner, Chris Knierim. Coming back the following year, they won the title in 2008.

Brynn Carman and Chris Knierim crowned Novice Pairs champions at the 2008 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Saint Paul, Minnesota

From there, Brynn and Chris went on to skate for Team USA all over the world. They were known for their speed and pairs elements, given the huge height difference. Their twist was arguably the best in the world at the time.

Old pictures show just how talented a group Brynn skated with. Everyone in these pictures from the 2009 Junior World Championship in Bulgaria is now an Olympic medalist, except Brynn! And her first partner, Chris, went on to win an Olympic team bronze in 2018.

Left to right: Madison Hubbell, Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, Adam Rippon and Madison Chock Left to right: Marissa Castelli, Madison Hubbell, Adam Rippon, Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani

And while she never made an Olympic team, Brynn is very proud of the four national medals she has, the two Junior Worlds she competed at. And all the lessons learned during her 13-year career.