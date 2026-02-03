Colorado Springs grocery store helps grant 7-year-old’s unique birthday wish

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many parents go above and beyond to make things happen for their kids, but one Colorado Springs mom exceeded expectations for her son by simply going to the grocery store.

It was a sunny Saturday afternoon on the West side of Colorado Springs. Many people were grabbing groceries, but there was one person who couldn't be happier to be at the local food store.

Hunter Vigilotti comes to King Soopers often.

"Well, a lot, since we just live right down the road over there," explained Hunter, "[We're here] sometimes it's every other day or every day."

The local grocery store has become his own personal playground. He showed KRDO13 all of his favorite aisles, including the snacks, the ice cream and the frozen food, because "there's food from all different countries."

He says that King Soopers is his second-favorite place on Earth. When asked what the first is Hunter replied, "At home with mom."

Hunter's mom made his wishes come true.

"This is my child, Hunter. And he wanted to have a food store birthday party," explained Katie Vigliotti.

She says she felt silly calling the grocer to ask to host a party there, but that it was worth it to make her son happy.

"I had to say a million times, I promise you, I'm not crazy. I'm just a mother, and my kid wants something. And so we're going for it," shared Katie.

Hunter received a seventh birthday shout-out over the loudspeaker in King Soopers.

"At first, we had a brainstorm about what a party here would look like. But we were thrilled to be a part of Hunter's big day," shared King Soopers department head, Nikki Benavidez.

Despite Hunter's mom asking multiple times if he wanted to go to a typical birthday spot for his big celebration, she says he continued to beg to have his party at King Soopers.

"I do feel like a nut job when I have to send out the invites, and I go, hey, by the way, he wants to have his party here at King Soopers. He doesn't feel crazy, and I don't care. You know, he's happy," said Hunter's mom.

The group celebrated Hunter turning seven with a cake decorating contest in the King Soopers conference room. Even Hunter's best friend, Derek, showed up for his birthday bash. Derek Poindexter is Hunter's favorite employee at the store. Poindexter tells KRDO13 he's grateful he got to be there and wishes Hunter a happy birthday.

Hunter said it was the craziest and best birthday yet!

Hunter's mom tells us the only other spot he asked to have his birthday in was Starbucks, and she had some good news for him: there was, in fact, a Starbucks in King Soopers.

King Soopers helped to provide the cakes for decorating, sandwiches and even goodie bags for the kids to take home.

