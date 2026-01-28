Construction of final segment of Powers Boulevard extension to resume next month in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Nearly a year after crews finished building a new bridge on Voyager Parkway, they're preparing to construct three more in the latest phase of the continued extension of Powers Boulevard north to Interstate 25.

The new extension segment will eventually be laid out under the Voyager bridge and connect to the 3/4-mile segment to I-25, completed several years ago by the Copper Ridge Metro District (CRMD).

Gayle Sturdivant, the city's deputy public works director, said that the upcoming bridges will be built along the 2 1/2-mile stretch between the Voyager Bridge and where northbound Powers currently ends at the interchange with Interquest Parkway and Highway 83.

The bridges will be built on Ridgeline Drive and Flying Horse Club Drive; crews will construct a third bridge for pedestrians and golf carts.

Ridgeline will be closed during the bridge construction there, and Sturdivant said that is the only planned road closure.

Starting in February and continuing for much of next year, workers will build the bridges while relocating utility lines.

From 2027 through 2030, crews will build the new lanes through what was the original golf course in the upscale Flying Horse neighborhood.

The new extension will pass through Flying Horse, with access only at the Voyager and Powers/Interquest/Highway 83 interchanges.

The latter interchange will be redesigned and rebuilt.

Sturdivant said that local leaders are still evaluating the results of a required noise study conducted last summer to determine how future traffic noise may impact Flying Horse residents.

"If there are potentially beneficial recipients, then there'll be direct contact with them to determine whether or not they're interested in having any kind of mitigation put in place," she explained.

The city is sponsoring an open house for the project on Wednesday evening, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Discovery Canyon High School.

Tax revenue from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) is financing the $100 million extension.