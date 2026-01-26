Two lengthy road closures sceduled to begin Monday in Colorado Springs — weather permitting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — It was unclear early Monday morning if snow accumulation and sub-zero temperatures would lead officials to postpone a pair of road closures tied to construction projects.

The closures were officially to start at 6 a.m. on a three-mile stretch of Las Vegas Street between Janitell Road and Highway 85/87, and on the eastbound on-ramp to Milton E. Proby Parkway above Academy Boulevard.

Closures on Las Vegas are nothing new; they've occurred intermittently as part of the two-year, $40 million project to replace four aging bridges above the street, on Circle Drive.

That project essentially ended late last year, but crews are preparing for the final step of tearing down the eastbound bridge over railroad tracks.

The closure is scheduled to last three weeks.

Meanwhile, the ramp closure on Milton E. Proby Parkway will last much longer, not reopening until the end of May; crews are upgrading water and drainage infrastructure as part of the city's ongoing South Academy Boulevard improvements project.

As KRDO 13's The Road Warrior reported in an update last week, the project should be finished by the summer of 2028.

On a related note, many drivers hope that the final phase of the Circle bridge replacement means that the Willwood Tunnel will reopen soon.

The single-lane tunnel is a shortcut under Interstate 25 between Janitell and The Broadmoor World Arena, but officials closed it early during the bridge project because of traffic congestion from drivers trying to avoid the construction.

Just west of the scheduled Las Vegas closure, crews continue to build a new train crossing under the MLK Bypass to Hancock Expressway.