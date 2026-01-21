Former City of Pueblo employee sues city, claims retaliation after KRDO13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A former City of Pueblo employee is suing the city, alleging he was fired after speaking with KRDO13 Investigates about being assaulted on the job.

William Ward filed the lawsuit after previously coming forward in December 2023, when KRDO13 Investigates reported on an on-the-job assault at the Pueblo Fleet Maintenance Garage and concerns over how the city handled the incident.

In that report, Ward said he was punched in the jaw while attempting to break up a fight between two other city employees. Video obtained by KRDO13 Investigates showed the moment Ward was struck.

Police charged Marshall Pinz with assault the same month the incident occurred. However, internal city documents obtained by KRDO13 Investigates showed Pinz was allowed to continue working and was not placed on leave until roughly two months after his arrest.

Ward also previously told KRDO13 Investigates that city leadership had been informed of a physical threat Pinz allegedly made toward another employee the day before the assault, but no action was taken at that time.

"If the city had handled this appropriately from the beginning, we wouldn’t be here," Ward’s attorney Richard Orona said. "This became about accountability."

Ward spoke with KRDO13 Investigates in December 2023 about the assault and the city’s response. According to the newly filed lawsuit, about six months later, Ward received a notice of disciplinary consideration for insubordination. The notice cited speaking with KRDO13 after being "specifically directed not to."

Court records show Ward filed a complaint against the city and was terminated in July 2024. The lawsuit claims the termination amounted to retaliation for speaking publicly about workplace safety concerns.

A spokesperson for the City of Pueblo said the city could not comment on the lawsuit or its claims. However, the spokesperson provided a statement regarding media policy, saying:

“In 2021, the City created and hired (January 2022) the position of the Director of Public Affairs to serve as the City’s primary liaison to the news media. It is expected that all media requests regarding City matters are directed to, and responses coordinated by, that department.”

Court records obtained by KRDO13 Investigates indicate the city plans to ask for dismissal of the lawsuit.

KRDO13 Investigates also attempted to reach Pinz for comment but has not been able to make contact. Court records show Pinz was later sentenced to probation and community service.