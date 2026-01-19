More changes on 8th Street project in Colorado Springs start on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Colder temperatures and the federal Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday aren't keeping crews from making progress in the ongoing improvement project on 8th Street.

Until now, it has generally affected northbound 8th Street, on the bridge over Fountain Creek, and the eastbound US 24 Frontage Road to Cimarron Street.

But drivers are about to see impacts on southbound 8th Street.

There have been recent traffic backups on northbound 8th Street across the Fountain Creek bridge due to an occasional right lane closure.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, and lasting four weeks, that lane will remain closed.

The closure enables crews to rebuild sidewalks, driveways, and other street features.

Here's some good news, though.

After that work is completed, we'll finally see the new dedicated right turn lane open, from the bridge to the US 24 Frontage Road.

Both lanes of that road have been closed since just before Christmas, with one lane briefly reopening for the holidays.

As for the street impacts hinted at, south of the bridge, expect to see brief lane closures all the way to Motor City Drive.

That will allow workers to find utility lines under 8th Street.

Then, that work will switch to the northbound side.

We're told it'll take a few days to finish all of it.

Similar work will occur north of the bulk of the project, as crews locate utility lines at the intersection of 8th & Cucharras streets.

All of the coming changes are to prepare for the next major phase of this project — replacing a water main under the affected stretch of 8th Street.

Officials emphasize that access to adjacent businesses will remain open, and drivers are asked to avoid blocking driveways to businesses.