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From Cold and Snow to Possible Record Setting Heat by Midweek

9News Denver
By
Updated
today at 3:59 PM
Published 3:37 PM

Tonight, we can expect the breezy conditions to continue under partly cloudy skies for most of Southern Colorado. The winds will gradually decrease as we head into the overnight hours. It's going to be a cold one, with overnight lows dipping into the lower teens for most areas. Some of the colder spots up in the high country could see lows dropping into the single digits.

From the cold to the heat! Monday will bring us mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. We will see west winds at around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Expect highs to climb into the upper 40s, near 50 degrees for most areas along the I-25 corridor.

Expect much warmer temperatures for the middle part of the upcoming week. By Wednesday, highs will climb into the 80s for most communities along the I-25 corridor. Colorado Springs could see highs in the low to mid-80s by Thursday and into Friday. Pueblo and the Eastern Plains could see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Wednesday and lasting right through Saturday.

Here's a look at snowfall totals from around the area as of Sunday at 3:45 P.M.

Palmer Lake: 6.4"

Black Forest: 5"

Monument: 3.7"

Woodland Park: 3"

Air Force Academy: 2.1"

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Steve Roldan

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