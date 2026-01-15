Puppy Patrol: New recruit turns heads at Aspen Snowmass

ASPEN, Colo. (KRDO) - Up at Aspen Snowmass, a ski patroller and her newest recruit are turning heads and serving smiles, all while on a mission to save lives.

Meet Benji.

Benji is a five-month-old golden retriever who is part of Aspen Snowmass’s canine program, where he’s training to become a patrol and avalanche rescue dog.

For months, his owner and trainer, Louise, has been helping him acclimate to life on the slopes - introducing him to ski lifts, his working vest, deep snow, loud noises, and uneven terrain.

According to Aspen Snowmass, patrol puppies are assigned to a handler as young as eight weeks old. They'll start by developing a knack for things like tugging, pulling, and a curiosity for digging - all essential skills in avalanche rescue.

"Those early experiences are critical for avalanche dogs, who must stay calm and focused in chaotic, high-stress rescue situations," says Aspen Snowmass.

Once they're a bit older, they'll tackle tougher topics that require passing exams to advance.

While Benji still has plenty of growing and learning to do, he seems to enjoy life on the mountain. If all goes according to plan, he could be ready in about a year and a half.

