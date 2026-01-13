Two lanes of Galley Road in southeast Colorado Springs closed this week for ‘unique’ water line repair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — With an extended full closure of Galley Road already frustrating many neighbors and drivers, the last thing they want to hear about is more lane closures on that street.

But on Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) closed a lane in each direction on Galley between Parkway — the south entrance to the Quail Hill Mobile Home Community — and Babcock Road, leaving one lane open in each direction.

If it's any consolation to residents in that area, the lane closures should end on Thursday afternoon; the closures are only a few blocks east of the ongoing full closure for a bridge replacement.

CSU stated that the new lane closures will enable crews to replace a water service line connecting the water main to an appliance repair business.

The project is unique, CSU explained, because the utility's records don't indicate the presence of a second service line there.

CSU replaced a water main along that stretch of Galley last year, which required replacing service lines to businesses and residences — including a service line at the appliance repair business.

Each of the two service lines is connected to a separate building on the property.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior spoke with several employees of the business, who said that they contacted CSU after noticing water from the second line smelled and tasted strange.

CSU is covering the cost of replacing the service line.

The replacement requires crews to dig a trench through part of the business property, the sidewalk, and a section of the street; a portion of the sidewalk in that area is also closed.