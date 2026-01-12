Weather delays completion of Highway 67 project in Woodland Park from late 2025 to mid-2026

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) — Dry and mild weather in the second half of last year wasn't enough to help crews catch up on delays caused by wet weather in the first half of the year on road construction here.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews paused for the season just before Christmas, on a $7 million project to widen and improve drainage along a half-mile stretch of Highway 67 on the north side of town.

The break means much less construction activity and traffic congestion than we saw in a report by KRDO 13's The Road Warrior last June.

Crews have addressed erosion by replacing 80% of the stormwater system and installing underground drainage pipes that direct water into a nearby creek.

CDOT has done most of its work on the west side of the highway and will switch to the opposite side when construction resumes in the spring.

Workers will eventually widen the highway from two to four lanes and repave the hilly segment between Kelly's Road and the intersection of County Road and Evergreen Heights Drive.

The project has produced mixed results for the adjacent area; the manager of the Mountain Naturals Community Market said that sales have been down since construction began, while the managers of the Diamond Campground said that the project didn't affect their summer tourism business as much as expected.

According to the campground staff, crews did a good job of directing traffic on and off the property at the entrance in the middle of the work zone.

One neighbor said that he's thankful for the project because water no longer flows downhill through his neighborhood and into his yard.

The project started last March and was supposed to be finished last month, but should be completed early this summer.