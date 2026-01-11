Mild and Dry Days Ahead with A Big Chill on Friday

A pair of dry airmasses over the Rocky Mountain West are keeping us in dry, mostly sunny conditions across the state. With the exception of a few mid afternoon high clouds, skies across Colorado were mostly sunny, and side streets and alleys continued to dry out.

Expect more sunshine on Monday through Thursday with a gradual warming trend into the mid fifties for afternoon high temperatures. Areas that are shaded and/or have more snow pack with be slow to warm up with daytime temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A shift in the winds above us, and a new forming wedge of arctic cold with bear down on the Rocky Mountain West on Friday and Saturday. What's certain is that this weekend will be cooler. What is uncertain is whether or not we get any snow from the is approaching weekend system. Right now. my best guess is that the San Juan Mountains in Southwestern Colorado may get a few inches, whereas the eastern third of the state gets blustery, cold northerly winds on Saturday morning. Stay tuned!