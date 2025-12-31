A Colorado Springs neighborhood is taking matters into its own hands to curb speeding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Road Warrior has learned that residents of the historic Old North End neighborhood have installed their own signs asking drivers to slow down because of speeding.

It follows a growing trend across the state, where residents in Boulder and other communities are taking similar action.

The Road Warrior often hears from many citizens who say that they're frustrated with the lack of response from local officials to install speed bumps or conduct speed enforcement.

A website map, http://myneighborhoodupdate.net, shows a fairly high concentration of traffic violations this month in the middle of the Old North End, along a 1.6-mile stretch of Nevada Avenue, between Fillmore and Uintah streets.

However, the map doesn't indicate how many of the violations were speeding.

The Road Warrior is working on gathering more details and reactions to this story today.