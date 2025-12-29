Some streets on 2025 paving list left unpaved or unfinished in Manitou Springs, Woodland Park

EL PASO/TELLER COUNTIES, Colo. (KRDO) — While checking on street repaving in two Pikes Peak area towns last week, KRDO 13's The Road Warrior found that several streets on this year's list were not paved or left unfinished.

In Woodland Park, Pine Ridge Avenue was originally scheduled for repaving last year, but due to weather delays was rescheduled to this year; however, the bottom half was repaved while the top half was not.

The top half has large, deep potholes in the middle and at the bottom, as well as more potholes at the top.

"They (crews) were here a long time this summer, at least a month," a resident remarked as she rode down the street on her bicycle. "I don't know why they didn't repave the other half."

Another example is nearby Dewell Road, a gravel road that was paved last year but developed a water main leak that crews repaired this summer.

But the problem there, according to neighbor Paul Bixler, is that crews paved the road over a wet base soaked by earlier snowfall.

"In the spring, I'm going to go down there and ask (officials about it) again," he said. "Because initially, I was told this was going to take place. And I took them at their word. If the base isn't sound, the asphalt on top doesn't mean anything."

Meanwhile, The Road Warrior also discovered that at least two of the 15 streets on this year's paving list in Manitou Springs have not been repaved.

A neighbor said that one street, which was repaved — Shoshone Place, on a steep hill — wasn't done well.

"Some of the asphalt is already cracking, and there are bumps where the manhole covers are lower than the pavement," he explained. "They also didn't put new concrete curbs and gutters in."

One unpaved street, Indian Oaks Place, is adjacent to a street that was repaved — Oak Ridge Street.

Because of the holiday, officials were not in their offices to comment on the situation.

