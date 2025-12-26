Updates on several road-related projects during the holiday week in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — With many road projects taking a break for the holiday period, we're updating you on the status of three projects that started this fall.

One ended earlier this week, and two are still in progress.

Among them is the 8th Street improvement project, just down the street from the KRDO 13 newsroom, affecting the Fountain Creek bridge and the US 24 Frontage Road.

The project's contractor gave drivers an unexpected Christmas present.

As KRDO 13's The Road Warrior reported last week, crews closed the left lane of the Frontage Road that remained open during the project.

It was supposed to remain closed for two months — but last weekend, it reopened to traffic.

According to a text alert sent Monday, the lane will stay open until Monday, January 5th; that's likely because there won't be much work happening until then.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, El Paso County opened motorcycle lanes at its two downtown parking garages on Sahwatch and Costilla streets.

Each garage has an entry and exit lane; the lanes will address longtime safety issues with the current gate detection system.

Riders will no longer have to activate the gate or scan a ticket.

Finally, we're seeing the work happening on the Mel Harmon Bridge in Pueblo; we told you early last month that it would be closed until April for repairs.

But the bridge didn't immediately close on the day of our report.

Indications were that crews were already off for the holidays.

The only traffic or road-related issues we heard about on Christmas Day were debris temporarily closing the left lane of northbound Interstate 25, near the Pueblo West exit, and a brief closure of US 50, east of Pueblo, because of a crash possibly involving livestock on the road.