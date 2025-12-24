WATCH: Deputies stop grass fire from spreading in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Newly released body camera footage shows the moment Jefferson County deputies stepped up to help a grass fire from spreading before firefighters arrived.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at a grass fire near Crown Hill Lake and quickly responded, grabbing fire extinguishers from their vehicles to prevent the fire from spreading.

Law enforcement says the fire department arrived shortly after and finished the job, grateful for the deputies' fast response.

