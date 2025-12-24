Skip to Content
Top Stories

WATCH: Deputies stop grass fire from spreading in Jefferson County

By
Published 10:46 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Newly released body camera footage shows the moment Jefferson County deputies stepped up to help a grass fire from spreading before firefighters arrived.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at a grass fire near Crown Hill Lake and quickly responded, grabbing fire extinguishers from their vehicles to prevent the fire from spreading.

Law enforcement says the fire department arrived shortly after and finished the job, grateful for the deputies' fast response.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.