Person of interest still on the run after Pueblo police shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person of interest is still on the run after a police shooting, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say they are still looking for 39-year-old Cassandra Lake, and she may be injured.

The department says that on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 21, an officer tried to stop a Dodge Dart near the intersection of Emerson and East Abriendo Avenues.

According to police, the suspect began driving towards the officer, slowing as it approached. The Pueblo Police Department says the officer told the suspect to stop, but the driver continued to drive forward, ultimately hitting a marked police car and another parked car.

The Pueblo Police Department says its officer fired shots, and the suspect drove away, fleeing the scene. The police department says the officer was not injured in the incident.

Later, police say the Dodge was found off East Routt Avenue, behind a burned-down residence with a tarp covering the car.

If you have any information on Lake's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or 911 in case of an emergency.

