Mild and dry as winter officially begins

Winter officially began on Sunday morning at 8:03 a.m., but winter weather is not in the playbook for this Christmas week in Eastern Colorado. Instead, passing clouds and sunshine crossed all over the state, with relative humidity readings less than 25 percent.

The winds in the jet stream will continue to rip across from west to east above us, leaving any moisture west of the Continental Divide. And on the Eastern Plains, downslope winds will continue to keep the Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Trinidad area temperatures well above the average mid 40 degree range.

But if you really want to get to experience Christmas snow, head for the Northern and Central mountains, where a pipeline of Pacific moisture will bring lots of moisture into our state. Although there are no weather or travel warnings out at this time, be ready for as much as 1 to 2 feet of wet snow in the mountains around Wolf Creek Pass. Temperatures will stay above freezing for many mountain valley locations, which means that Alamosa could see rain in the San Luis Valley.

Lots of snow for the mountains will continue for most mountain locations throughout Friday evening, and that generous amount of moisture will be welcome for our thirsty reservoirs.

Expect a mild and dry weekend over the Southern Front range and Eastern Plains with daytime temperatures remaining in the upper 50s to lower 60s.