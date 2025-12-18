Cheyenne Mountain State Park expands by 357 acres with $8.93 million investment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) received approval to expand Cheyenne Mountain State Park by approximately 357. 2 acres for $8.93 million.

CPW says the Colorado General Assembly Capital Development Committee approved the plan to buy the Denman property, which is by the entrance of the Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

Courtesy: CPW

According to CPW, this is being completed with the assistance of the Trust for Public Land, which will have a contract with the landowner before selling the property to CPW.

CPW says this is funded by state lottery funds and a wide range of partners.

On top of this, CPW says the City of Colorado Springs has purchased a 125.8-acre parcel, which will be managed as part of Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

The purchase of the 483 acres will bring the park's total size to around 3,184 acres, says wildlife officials.

“This project has been more than two decades in the making,” said Frank McGee, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Southeast Region manager. “Cheyenne Mountain State Park represents the protection of one of the most important open spaces along the southern Front Range, and this expansion reflects a long-standing partnership with the City of Colorado Springs and other partners working together to protect this landscape.”

