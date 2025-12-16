New, significant traffic impacts start Tuesday on 8th Street project in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — To many drivers, it may seem as though the improvements project on 8th Street has lasted forever, but it actually began only six months ago.

A new round of traffic changes will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, just before the start of morning rush hour.

That's when crews will close both lanes of the eastbound Frontage Road between 8th Street and Cimarron Street (US 24) for two months; part of the right lane has been closed since work began.

The traffic impacts don't end there.

At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the right lane on northbound 8th Street over the Fountain Creek bridge will be closed all day, until 5 p.m.

The closures will allow crews to install three steel girders on each side of the bridge; each beam is 64 feet long and weighs nine tons.

This project phase will construct a third lane on northbound 8th Street that will become the dedicated turn lane onto the Frontage Road.

The closures are also part of the ongoing work to replace the former Midland Trail Bridge with a wider sidewalk or multi-use path.

Northbound 8th Street drivers must now reach Cimarron Street and Interstate 25 as they did before the Frontage Road opened in 2017 — by turning right at the intersection of 8th and Cimarron.

The westbound lanes of the Frontage Road will remain open, as will both southbound lanes on 8th Street across the bridge, although officials say that additional lane closures may be necessary.

Businesses in the area will remain open, but some drivers may prefer to avoid the area entirely.

Another significant traffic impact is ahead this winter, when crews will replace a 24-inch water main from just north of the 8th and Cimarron intersection to Motor City Drive.