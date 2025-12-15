Rockfall mitigation project to protect vehicles, pedestrians underway in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Rockslides are not uncommon in this mountain town, but after two vehicles were crushed by falling rocks on Lovers Lane this summer, officials are taking action.

A safety project is in its second week along the west end of the lane, between Lafayette Road and Cañon Avenue.

Crews have installed concrete barriers along an area with cliffs above, to protect traffic and pedestrians from falling rocks.

The rockslide in late August came after heavy rain and crushed two vehicles parked near two private parking spaces; no one was injured.

Maniotou Springs is situated in a narrow valley surrounded by cliffs, making the town vulnerable to rockfalls and flash flooding.

Officials have also temporarily turned Lovers Lane into a one-way street, allowing only westbound traffic.

The lane is more like an alley behind businesses along Cañon Avenue and Manitou Avenue.

Rockfalls also closed Rainbow Falls, a popular nearby attraction, in 2021; it reopened this summer with new safety measures and parking relocated to another area with shuttle service.