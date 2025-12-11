Next phase of upgrades near Dublin/Marksheffel intersection in NE Colorado Springs underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The two-year, $15 million Dublin Improvements Project continues to move eastward, with the latest phase starting this month.

This phase affects Dublin Boulevard several blocks east of Marksheffel Road, including the intersections of Issaquah Drive and Van Winkle Drive.

Along the affected blocks of Dublin, Crews removed the center median and have shifted all traffic to the north side of Dublin.

Removing the median created space to make a temporary left-turn lane into businesses on the south side of Dublin.

Coming soon are traffic signals at the Dublin/Issaquah intersection. That installation is in progress.

Eventually, that segment of Dublin will expand from two to four lanes and include new, wider sidewalks.

The left-turn lane is also necessary because a block of Issaquah, south of Dublin, is closed until the end of next month for a full reconstruction.

That block closes one of the strip mall's entrances, and one of three entrances to the subdivision south of Dublin.

Van Winkle Drive is closed, as well, but residents can still access the neighborhood a block farther west at Mustang Rim Drive.

All of this means increased traffic congestion and long waits to make left turns along that part of Dublin.

Drivers should be alert to construction activity and allow themselves extra time.

The overall project covers Dublin from Marksheffel to slightly west of Peterson Road.

Other project aspects include drainage upgrades and trail connections along Sand Creek.