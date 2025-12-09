Four constuction projects — two next year, two in the near future — coming to Pueblo’s west side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Getting around on the city's northwest side can be time-consuming for residents, and even an adventure for drivers unfamiliar with the area.

The reasons are that many of the streets in that area don't connect, and the entire northwest side is cut in half by a mesa and railroad tracks.

Because of that, Pueblo officials have planned two projects to make significant transportation improvements in the area.

One project will extend Sun Mountain Boulevard — formerly Spaulding Avenue — northward between 24th and 31st streets and include two roundabout intersections.

A current segment of the boulevard runs between 18th and 22nd streets, and officials said they'd eventually like to extend it to 24th Street.

However, the latter segment would have to cut through private property, where a fence sign reads Keep Out: Bull in Field."

"I don't think the landowner wants to sell," a neighbor told KRDO 13's The Road Warrior.

A second project will build or repair 68 transit bus stops across the west side, to meet federal requirements to improve transportation for the disabled.

The city received nearly $17 million for both projects, with construction expected to start next year and end in 2027.

Before work begins, though, officials will hold a public meeting to gather feedback; a meeting scheduled last week was postponed because of snowy weather.

Officials also revealed that two more projects are in the design phase but are not funded yet.

One of those projects is an idea that has been considered for decades — building a bridge over the railroad tracks at 24th Street.

Currently, the only way for drivers to cross the railroad tracks and the mesa north of downtown is at a train crossing on 29th Street, and across a bridge on 18th Street.

A bridge would connect both sides of 24th Street and link to the new Medal of Honor Boulevard being built west of the 24th Street/Pueblo Boulevard intersection.

The other future project would extend High Street south, from 24th Street to as far as 17th Street.

Neighbors who live near where the railroad tracks split 24th Street expressed excitement about the bridge plan.

Once built, the bridge would essentially make 24th Street the northwest side's only continuous route between Interstate 25 and Pueblo Boulevard, and connect to Medal of Honor Boulevard through Pueblo West.