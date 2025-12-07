Mild and dry days ahead for Southeast Colorado

Dry weather has settled into Southeast Colorado, and brisk westerly winds helped melt some of the leftover snow pack across the Front Range. We expect another day of sunshine across Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Monday with a bit of a warm-up. Daytime high temperatures will reach the 50s for most locations.

The jet stream winds above us are screaming across Northern Colorado, and will be felt over parts of the Northern and Central Mountains on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Travel could be a little tricky for high-profile and light vehicles traveling across I-70 midday Tuesday. Winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour near the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels.

Mild and dry conditions stick around for the rest of the week with daytime temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. There's a chance for a passing shower or two near Monument, Woodland Park, and Pikes Peak on Friday. Otherwise, a quiet week and weekend prevails.