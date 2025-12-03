Wednesday morning: Snowing hard on Monument Hill, slush & light snowpack on Interstate 25

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) — Snow continued to fall steadily in the Monument area of northern El Paso County, as of 6:30 a.m.

Traffic on I-25 began to accumulate, although conditions were generally slushy, and traffic on Monument Hill began to slow.

Drivers may find more snow-packed and icy conditions on Highway 105 through Monument.

The travel conditions described above may be slightly worse on neighborhood or lightly-traveled streets and roads.

There were no reports of crashes or accidents in the area as the time approached 7 a.m.

Drivers should watch for heavy plow activity on I-25.

KRDO 13 will continue to report on conditions in the region's most significant winter weather of this season.