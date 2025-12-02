WATCH: One hospitalized after electric vehicle catches fire inside Parker garage

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO) – South Metro Fire Rescue crews are sharing dramatic footage of an electric vehicle (EV) fire inside a home's garage in Douglas County on Monday, which shut down a roadway and sent one person to the hospital. Watch the video from the fire department above.

Just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 1, SMFR and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to what was initially reported as a single-family residential structure fire on the 14000 block of Vienna Circle.

Parker Road was closed at Chambers Road as crews responded to the scene, where they found a fire in the home's garage and began checking whether it had spread into the house.

In an update at 3:30 p.m., SMFR shared that the fire was under control, and crews had gotten the upper hand before it spread to the main structure of the residence.

The fire department first shared that the home's two occupants had been safely evacuated, but later shared that one person was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. At this time, it is unclear if that person was one of the home's residents.

Crews say they then worked to remove the electric vehicle from the garage to prevent further spread. Video shared by SMFR shows the EV after it was successfully removed from the garage, still very actively on fire. Crews said it was subsequently covered with a fire blanket and towed from the scene.

SMFR says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

