Presentation, open house scheduled Tuesday on road-to-trail conversion proposal in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — It's fairly common to see areas along abandoned railroad tracks converted to recreational trails, but changing an existing road to a trail seems a bit more unusual.

But that's a proposal by the Fountain Mutual Metro District, an entity that oversees stormwater management and parks/recreation in the area north of Fountain proper, including the community of Security-Widefield.

The road involved is a three-mile stretch of Goldfield Drive, west of Powers Boulevard, between Bradley Road and Fontaine Boulevard.

That segment passes the southwest side of Johnson Reservoir.

According to a web page detailing this proposal, the metro district recently sponsored a study to address safety concerns along Goldfield — regarding dumping, vandalism, and other illegal activity.

The study included exploring opportunities for expanding trail connections to open space and existing trails around the reservoir.

A possible benefit of turning Goldfield into a trail is the study's finding that it might be a better investment than the high cost of repairing a bridge on the road -- and widening the road, as well.

Neighbors are split over the proposal; some agree with it, while others say that Goldfield provides a shortcut for drivers to avoid heavier traffic on Fontaine.

The metro district will hold a 90-minute open house on Tuesday evening, starting at 5 p.m., to provide information and answer questions about the road-to-trail idea.

The open house is scheduled to take place at the Widefield Parks & Recreation Center, 755 Aspen Drive, with a presentation at 6 p.m. on what's officially called the Goldfield Corridor Concept Plan.

For more information, visit: https://www.goldfieldcorridorplan.com/.

Bear in mind, however, that attempts to access the page often result in an "unsecured site alert"; if you experience that, contact the metro district here: https://www.fountainmutualmetrodistrict.org/contact-us.