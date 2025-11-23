Rain and Snow Moving Out With Sunshine for Thanksgiving Week

A very tightly wound weather system continues to spin across the Eastern Plains of Colorado, leaving a large area of light rain and snow for the Southern Front Range. Temperatures in Colorado Springs and Pueblo have been too warm for any snow, but places like Cripple Creek, Woodland Park, Palmer Lake, Monument and Black Forest got between 1 to two inches of wet snow.

This storm is moving out quickly, so we expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s and low 60s for the Southern Front Range and Eastern Plains. Expect a high temperature of 56 degrees for Colorado Springs on Monday.

A surge of cold air blasts down from the northwest on Tuesday, dropping area temperatures into the low 40s. Although we get to keep the sunshine, gusty northwest winds will make standing outside uncomfortably cold without a warm coat.

Thursday is Thanksgiving Day, and it will be very mild and dry across all of the state. Temperatures across the Southern Front Range and Eastern Plains will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another shot of chilly wet weather settles in over the area next weekend with the potential for more rain and snow across the area.