Weather causes no significant impacts on roads, traffic in Monument area Friday

Published 8:08 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — While many people awoke disappointed at the lack of snow in the Pikes Peak region on Friday morning, others were relieved that they had no slick roads to deal with during rush hour.

Drivers found either damp or dry pavement along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Monument, with wetter conditions on Highway 105 through Monument and Palmer Lake, and on County Line Road east of Monument Hill.

Roads are still too warm on most local streets and roads to allow for ice formation or snow accumulation.

Fog, however, was fairly heavy along County Line Road, east of I-25 and north of that road, into Douglas County.

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

