Drivers should be aware of two road construction projects going into weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Median work on a mile-long stretch of Powers Boulevard on the east side of the city will close two left lanes northbound and southbound overnight between the Platte Avenue overpass and Aeroplaza Drive.

The closures, between 7 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday, are connected to the ongoing project to build a new overpass on Airport Road at the Powers intersection.

Similar closures are already in place in the area, but doing the median work at night should limit significant traffic impacts.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) expects to complete the project next year to improve traffic flow in and out of Peterson Space Force Base.

Meanwhile, utility repair work will close the westbound shoulder of US 24, east of the Platte Avenue overpass, between Highway 94 and Valley Street, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday — a distance of 1.3 miles.

