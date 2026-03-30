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Weather

Tracking warm & breezy day

what to expect
krdo
By
Published 6:05 AM

TODAY: We're tracking afternoon highs in the high 70s in Colorado Springs and mid to high 80s in Pueblo and across the Plains. We stay dry with gusty winds ahead of a cold front. Widespread Red Flag Warnings are in place across Southern Colorado due to low humidity and 20-40 MPH gusts.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will bring big changes as a cold front begins to move through the area. We drop around ten degrees to the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain across lower lying areas, and snow showers in the High Country above 8,500 feet.

EXTENDED: We could see a rain/snow mix through the Palmer Divide on Wednesday morning, which won't add up to much considering our warm temps. Expect a few lingering *rain* showers along and east of I-25 throughout the day with highs in the 60s. Thursday will bring drier and warmer conditions, but it will be short lived; We're tracking another system Friday and Saturday. We'll keep you updated as we get closer.

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Julia Donovan

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